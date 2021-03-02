Haryana: 54 students at school hostel in Karnal test positive for Covid-19

A total of 54 students in a school hostel in Karnal, Haryana , have tested positive for Covid-19 , the government said on Tuesday. "The hostel will be marked as a containment zone and the medical teams have reached the hostel," said Yogesh Kumar Sharma, a civil surgeon in Karnal, according to news agency ANI.

In February, the Haryana government decided to reopen schools in the state for students of classes 1 and 2 from 1 March.

Schools in Haryana also resumed for the students of classes 3 to 5 in February, according to an order issued by the Department of School Education earlier.

The department had issued orders for the reopening of government and private primary schools in the state after they were closed for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It said the schools in the state can function from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm.

Additionally, physical classes for the students of classes 10 and 12 have begun in December.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,050 on 1 March with two more fatalities, while 166 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,70,950, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,288 while as many as 2,66,612 people have recovered, it said. The recovery rate is 98.40%, it stated.

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday directed officers to provide at least five free masks and also start the drive of imposing a fine on those who are found without masks.

"Though vaccination for COVID-19 has been rolled out, but still we should religiously follow all the guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to stay safe and to ensure containment of virus spread," Khattar said as he appealed to the people to wear masks whenever they venture out.

The fine to be imposed for not wearing a mask will be ₹500.

With inputs from PTI

