OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Haryana: 54 students at school hostel in Karnal test positive for Covid-19
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Haryana: 54 students at school hostel in Karnal test positive for Covid-19

2 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 05:32 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The hostel will be marked as a containment zone and the medical teams have reached the spot, an official said
  • Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,050 on 1 March with two more fatalities, while 166 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,70,950, a health bulletin said

A total of 54 students in a school hostel in Karnal, Haryana, have tested positive for Covid-19, the government said on Tuesday. "The hostel will be marked as a containment zone and the medical teams have reached the hostel," said Yogesh Kumar Sharma, a civil surgeon in Karnal, according to news agency ANI.

In February, the Haryana government decided to reopen schools in the state for students of classes 1 and 2 from 1 March.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Brent oil, the global benchmark, declined almost 50% in the past year as Saudi Arabia and others in the Opec committed to maintain output amid a global surplus. Photo: Bloomberg <br />

India urges OPEC+ to raise oil output at this week’s meeting

1 min read . 05:26 PM IST
Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan

India's current positivity rate suggests Covid pandemic is under control: Govt

1 min read . 05:25 PM IST
West Bengal missed vaccination targets on Tuesday, while Co-WIN software was tweaked to ensure smooth vaccination in Punjab.afp

Goa: Co-WIN snag halts vaccination drive for senior citizens

1 min read . 05:11 PM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh getting the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Schools in Haryana also resumed for the students of classes 3 to 5 in February, according to an order issued by the Department of School Education earlier.

The department had issued orders for the reopening of government and private primary schools in the state after they were closed for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It said the schools in the state can function from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm.

Additionally, physical classes for the students of classes 10 and 12 have begun in December.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,050 on 1 March with two more fatalities, while 166 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,70,950, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,288 while as many as 2,66,612 people have recovered, it said. The recovery rate is 98.40%, it stated.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday directed officers to provide at least five free masks and also start the drive of imposing a fine on those who are found without masks.

"Though vaccination for COVID-19 has been rolled out, but still we should religiously follow all the guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to stay safe and to ensure containment of virus spread," Khattar said as he appealed to the people to wear masks whenever they venture out.

The fine to be imposed for not wearing a mask will be 500.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout