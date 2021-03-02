OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Haryana: 54 students of Karnal school hostel test positive for Covid-19
Haryana: 54 students of Karnal school hostel test positive for Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 08:00 PM IST ANI

A total of 54 students of a school hostel tested positive for Covid-19 here on Tuesday following which the classes and other academic activities in the school were suspended, informed an official

KARNAL (HARYANA) : A total of 54 students of a school hostel tested positive for Covid-19 here on Tuesday following which the classes and other academic activities in the school were suspended, informed an official.

Yogesh Kumar Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Karnal told ANI, "54 students of a school hostel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnal, Haryana. Our medical teams have reached the spot and the hostel is being marked as a containment zone."

In February, the Haryana government had decided to reopen schools in the state for students of classes 1 and 2 from March 1.

Schools in Haryana also resumed for the students of classes 3 to 5 from February 24.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,286 new cases in the last 24 hours.

India's total active caseload stands at 1.68 lakh (1,68,358) today. The country's present active caseload now consists of 1.51% of India's total positive cases.

