Haryana: 54 students of Karnal school hostel test positive for Covid-19

1 min read.Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 08:00 PM ISTANI
A total of 54 students of a school hostel tested positive for Covid-19 here on Tuesday following which the classes and other academic activities in the school were suspended, informed an official
A total of 54 students of a school hostel tested positive for Covid-19 here on Tuesday following which the classes and other academic activities in the school were suspended, informed an official.
Yogesh Kumar Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Karnal told ANI, "54 students of a school hostel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnal, Haryana. Our medical teams have reached the spot and the hostel is being marked as a containment zone."