Home >News >India >Haryana: 54 students of Karnal school hostel test positive for Covid-19
Photo: ANI

Haryana: 54 students of Karnal school hostel test positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 08:00 PM IST ANI

A total of 54 students of a school hostel tested positive for Covid-19 here on Tuesday following which the classes and other academic activities in the school were suspended, informed an official

KARNAL (HARYANA) : A total of 54 students of a school hostel tested positive for Covid-19 here on Tuesday following which the classes and other academic activities in the school were suspended, informed an official.

Yogesh Kumar Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Karnal told ANI, "54 students of a school hostel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnal, Haryana. Our medical teams have reached the spot and the hostel is being marked as a containment zone."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

First shipment of Covishield vaccine arrives in Cambodia from India

1 min read . 08:40 PM IST

Govt allows more pvt hospitals to act as Covid vaccination sites, says no shortage of vaccines

3 min read . 08:40 PM IST

China dismisses reports that it caused a major power outage in Mumbai in October

2 min read . 08:27 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccination: Kerala asks Centre to provide more vaccines to inoculate all

1 min read . 08:24 PM IST

In February, the Haryana government had decided to reopen schools in the state for students of classes 1 and 2 from March 1.

Schools in Haryana also resumed for the students of classes 3 to 5 from February 24.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,286 new cases in the last 24 hours.

India's total active caseload stands at 1.68 lakh (1,68,358) today. The country's present active caseload now consists of 1.51% of India's total positive cases.

