Haryana: 7 family members found dead in parked car in Panchkula; what suicide note reveals

In a tragic event, seven members of a family from Dehradun were discovered dead inside a locked car in Sector 27 of Panchkula district, Haryana.

The victims were identified as 42-year-old Praveen Mittal, along with his parents, wife, two daughters, and a son. The vehicle was found parked along the roadside in a residential neighbourhood, with all seven bodies inside, ANI reported.

Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik and DCP (Law and Order) Amit Dahiya arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Panchkula, Himadri Kaushik, said, “We received information that six people have been brought to Ojas Hospital. When we reached here, we found out that they are all dead. Another person was brought to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6; he has also been declared dead. Prima facie, it looks like a matter of suicide. All the investigating officers are at the spot...All of the deceased are family members…”

The police recovered a suicide note from the car. However, the full contents of the note were not disclosed. According to the police, the family appeared to be under immense financial pressure, which could have driven them to suicide, ANI reported.

What did the investigation reveal? As per the preliminary investigation, the family consumed poison in a suspected case of mass suicide, possibly driven by heavy debt and financial distress.

ANI reported citing sources, that Praveen Mittal, a resident of Dehradun, had travelled to Panchkula with his family to attend a Hanuman Katha program organised by Bageshwar Dham. The event had recently concluded, and the family was reportedly returning to Dehradun when they took the extreme step.

The forensic team arrived at the scene and collected samples to support the investigation.

All seven bodies were transported to the mortuary of a private hospital in Panchkula.

Postmortem examinations are expected to be carried out to determine the exact cause of death and assist in the ongoing inquiry.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)