Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the government is open to including suggestions from industry bodies while framing rules for the law that provides 75% reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state.

The first meeting for framing the rules will be held on Monday.

The deputy CM also said, "It will be our endeavour to frame the rules by the end of this month. Next month, we will run employment drives in all 22 districts and 67 employment exchanges in the state," Chautala, who holds the industries portfolio, said at a news conference here.

Governor Satydeo Narain Arya gave his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 last week. It will provide 75% reservation for those who have a domicile certificate and are seeking private-sector jobs that a monthly salary of less than Rs 50,000.

The suggested law has received criticism from various quarters including some members of the industry.

Chautala said, many people have "misconception" about the law and pointed out that Haryana was not the only state where such a provision had been made.

He added: the state government held eight rounds of meeting with industry associations before this law was made. And even now we will hold consultations with them.

"After consultations, if we have to incorporate some technical things in the rules, will do that so that industry comes to our state in an even bigger way," the deputy chief minister said.

"Earlier too we had sought suggestions from them. We will now seek suggestions from industry associations of our state and chambers of industry bodies. We will write to them with copies of the bill and seek suggestions for framing the rules," he said.

"If there are objections, observations of industry, we will hold consultations and resolve it. That is the job of the state government."

In reply to a question, Chautala said Haryana remains a favourite destination for the industry and added that a leading lithium battery manufacturing company was setting up a plant at an investment of ₹7,500 crore.

"Top companies, including Amazon, are ready to invest in Haryana," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)





