Haryana 75% job quota law: Central govt takes no categorical stand. Read here

Justice Ajay Tewari, senior judge on the bench, recused from hearing the case without assigning any reason. Now, the matter will be listed for hearing on Thursday before the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil. It was on February 3 that the high court had stayed the law. However, acting on the plea from the state government, the Supreme Court had set aside the stay order on February 17 and remanded back the case to the high court to decide it expeditiously. The pleas against the law were filed by multiple industry bodies including the Gurgaon Industrial Association. The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 came into force from January 15. The law provides 75% reservation to local youth in private sector jobs that offer monthly salary of less than ₹30,000. It covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms. The law will be applicable for 10 years.