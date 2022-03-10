Haryana 75% job quota law: Central govt takes no categorical stand. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Just last month, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to set aside a Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting interim stay on a Haryana law providing 75% quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state
Despite the high court had specifically asking the central government to respond to the issues raised by different industry bodies, central government has not taken a categorical stand on Haryana government’s law which provides 75% reservation in industries to domiciles of the state. Additionally, the central government has told the high court that it is appropriate for the state government to respond to the petitions, as per Hindustan Times report.
This comes after Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala welcomed last month the Supreme Court’s decision to set aside a Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting interim stay on a Haryana law providing 75% quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state.
The legal adviser, department of legal affairs, central government, KK Srivastava filed an affidavit in the court on Wednesday submitting that as to whether the legislation bears a reasonable correlation with the objects and reasons sought to be achieved, it is appropriate for the state to clarify this aspect and not the central government, which has been made a pro forma party, the Hindustan Times report said. It said Haryana has already submitted to the court that the law has been enacted on a subject which falls within its legislative domain. The question of validity of law has to be decided by the court, the affidavit said.
Justice Ajay Tewari, senior judge on the bench, recused from hearing the case without assigning any reason. Now, the matter will be listed for hearing on Thursday before the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil. It was on February 3 that the high court had stayed the law. However, acting on the plea from the state government, the Supreme Court had set aside the stay order on February 17 and remanded back the case to the high court to decide it expeditiously. The pleas against the law were filed by multiple industry bodies including the Gurgaon Industrial Association. The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 came into force from January 15. The law provides 75% reservation to local youth in private sector jobs that offer monthly salary of less than ₹30,000. It covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms. The law will be applicable for 10 years.
In the month of February, the bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha also directed the Haryana government not to take coercive action against employers. "We have again won the fight for the rights of the youth of Haryana in the case of 75% reservation jobs for local youth (in private sector)," an official statement quoting Chautala said here. Hailing the apex court directive, the JJP leader also said that the state government from the very beginning was working seriously to provide employment to the youth of the state.
Reacting to the order, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "It is a matter of satisfaction for the government." The apex court order came on an appeal filed by the Haryana government challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting the interim stay on its law providing 75% quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state.
