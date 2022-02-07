The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till 11 February the hearing on an appeal filed by the Haryana government against a Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the law providing 75% reservation for state residents in private sector jobs.

The Punjab and Haryana HC on Thursday put on hold the Haryana government's law. The court had said that it failed to find merit in the state's arguments on treating the legislation prima facie valid in the interests of the unemployed youth in the state.

The order of the HC came on a petition challenging the vires of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act 2020.

The state government had on Friday moved the apex court challenging the HC order. It said it will fight the case strongly. "The high court has granted stay, but we will fight the case strongly," said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala tweeted: "We will continue to fight for employment opportunities of Haryanvi youth #75%reservation."

JJP senior leader Digvijay Chautalam while replying to questions of reporters, said the stay should not be seen as a setback and the government will file its reply.

However, opposition parties slammed the BJP-JJP government, with Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticising the Khattar dispensation for its alleged failure "to defend its own 'jumla' of providing 75% reservation to local youth before the courts".

In fulfilment of a key poll promise made by Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the law came into effect on 15 January.

Though the government had promised that it will apply for all jobs that offer a gross monthly salary up to ₹50,000, it issued another notification last year specifying that the upper cap had been reduced to ₹30,000.

The Act, notified on 6 November 2021, applies to all companies, Societies, Trusts, Limited Liability Partnership Firms, Partnership Firms, and any person employing ten or more persons, but excludes the Central Government or the State Government, or any organisation owned by them.

