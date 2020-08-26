Home >News >India >Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal tests COVID-19 positive

HARYANA : Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The Minister confirmed the news on his official Facebook page. After being tested positive for COVID-19, he has isolated himself at home.

"I tested for COVID-19 three days ago and the report came negative, but I have tested positive in my second test. I am isolating myself at home. I request that all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested for the virus as a precaution," he said in a FB post.

It is to mention that the Haryana Assembly Monsoon Session has started today.

Moreover, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, and three legislators are under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

