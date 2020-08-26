Subscribe
Home >News >India >Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal tests COVID-19 positive
A medical staff displaying a swab sample collected from Haryana Police personnel for COVID-19 test

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal tests COVID-19 positive

1 min read . 03:21 PM IST ANI

The Minister confirmed the news on his official Facebook page. After being tested positive for COVID-19, he has isolated himself at home.

"I tested for COVID-19 three days ago and the report came negative, but I have tested positive in my second test. I am isolating myself at home. I request that all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested for the virus as a precaution," he said in a FB post.

It is to mention that the Haryana Assembly Monsoon Session has started today.

Moreover, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, and three legislators are under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

