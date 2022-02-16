The Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) in its revised guidelines today, has ordered to remove all the restrictions issued earlier. However, the residents have been advised to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behavioural norms, including social distancing. The decision to remove all restrictions was taken amid a significant decline in Covid-19 cases.

Government of Haryana removes all existing #COVID19 restrictions in the state. pic.twitter.com/7HgNPxxQds — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

Schools reopened from 10 Feb:

Students of classes 1 to 9 returned to school across Haryana from 10 February. However, the online mode of education is still continuing. All educational institutions were shut in Haryana on 10 January following a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases.

Also read: Haryana govt eases Covid restrictions: What's allowed, what's not

Gradual reopening in Haryana:

As part of its gradual reopening plan, the state government had allowed universities, colleges, schools (for Classes 10 to 12), polytechnics, industrial training institutes, coaching institutions, libraries, training institutes – both government and private – to reopen from 1 February.

Cinemas and multiplexes were also allowed open with 50 per cent seating capacity, though all these curbs stand removed now. The state government had earlier directed all government offices and private ones to function at full capacity from January 28.

Covid situation in Haryana and across India:

The state of Haryana on Wednesday had recorded 703 new Covid-19 cases, 1,227 recoveries and five deaths. Across the country, 30,615 new coronavirus infections were reported, taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,27,23,558, while the active cases dipped to 3,70,240, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 5,09,872 with 514 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.