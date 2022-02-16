Haryana: All existing COVID-19 restrictions removed. Full details here

The state of Haryana on Wednesday had recorded 703 new Covid-19 cases, 1,227 recoveries and five deaths. Across the country, 30,615 new coronavirus infections were reported, taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,27,23,558, while the active cases dipped to 3,70,240, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 5,09,872 with 514 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

