All state government employees working in any department or corporation will be required to attend office on a regular basis from 9 February without any exemption, said the Haryana government in a new order on Tuesday.

The government had earlier in January directed that physical attendance of officers below the level of undersecretary and all group C and D officials shall be restricted to 50%.

“In view of a decline in the number of Covid cases and positivity rate, it has been decided by the government that all the employees/officers working in any office/department board/corporation etc. under Haryana government shall, without any exemption, attend office on regular basis with effect from 9 February 2022," read the order.

“Heads of department/heads of office shall also ensure that employees wear masks at all times and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviours strictly," it added.

This comes days after the government allowed all offices including the private ones to function at full capacity. All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions were directed to reopen with 50% capacity while following social distancing, ensuring regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"Gatherings of more than 100 persons are allowed with the prior permission of the deputy commissioner concerned," read the earlier order.

The government had banned large gatherings, including rallies and protest demonstrations, after a sudden urge in Covid-19 cases.

These guidelines shall be in force till 15 February.

On 28 January, the Haryana government had allowed the opening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50% seating capacity.

The state government had banned people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, starting 1 January.

Covid situation in state

Haryana on Monday reported 1,231 fresh Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths, pushing the state's infection count to 9,66,094 and toll to 10,416.

Gurugram district reported 478 fresh cases while 126 and 114 infections were from Yamunanagar and Faridabad, respectively.

Seven people died in Sonipat and three in Hisar districts.

