Home >News >India >Haryana allows sale and bursting of crackers for 2 hours on Diwali
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaks in Haryana Assembly

Haryana allows sale and bursting of crackers for 2 hours on Diwali

1 min read . 09:51 PM IST ANI

  • The relaxation comes after the state on Friday banned the sale and bursting of crackers
  • Khattar said decisions are in compliance with the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) amid an increase in air pollution

People in Haryana will be allowed to sell and burst crackers for two hours on the occasion of Diwali, said the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday.

The relaxation comes after the state on Friday banned the sale and bursting of crackers.

The CM said that after these relaxations traders can now sell the crackers for two hours on Diwali.

"Corona cases are rising along with pollution, so we have to take tough decisions regarding crackers. Yet, we are giving relaxation of two hours for those who want to sell crackers and burst them. Traders can sell crackers during these two hours," he said.

Khattar said decisions are in compliance with the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) amid an increase in air pollution.

"In Haryana, people will be allowed to sell and burst crackers for two hours on Deepawali. These decisions have been taken in compliance with the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the wake of increasing air pollution," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

"It has been seen that due to pollution, there has been an increase in corona infected patients in the past. This decision has been taken in view of reducing pollution and preventing the spread of corona infection," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

