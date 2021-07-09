The Haryana government has allowed schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from July 16. Schools for class 6 to 8 will open from July 23. Informing about the decision, state education minister Kanwar Pal said the state government had decided to open all schools for Class 9 to 12 from July 16.

हरियाणा के सभी स्कूलों को कक्षा 9 से 12 के लिए 16 जुलाई से तथा कक्षा 6 से 8 के लिए 23 जुलाई से खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) July 9, 2021

On Thursday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said a plan should be made to reopen the educational institutions subject to the strict adherence of the Covid. "Given the decline in the number of Covid cases, a plan should be made to reopen the schools at the earliest," he had said.

Schools, colleges and universities in Haryana were closed due to the second wave of Covid.

In an official release, the chief minister said that the Covid curve had been flattened. "Therefore, while ensuring strict adherence of COVID-19, the educational institutions should be reopened at the earliest," he said.

The chief minister also presided over a review meeting regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy(NEP) in the state. He said Haryana was already leading the way to ensure successful implementation of the NEP by 2025.

"Since the announcement of NEP, dedicated efforts have already been made by both the state and Central governments for spreading extensive awareness among the teachers, stakeholders, but making each child who is the real beneficiary of this policy aware is the need of the hour," the chief minister said.

The chief minister had said that possibilities of opening one school in each district offering foreign languages should be explored and the number of these schools should be increased according to the demand. He said these schools should be opened with residential facilities. A cluster plan should be made for these schools, the chief minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)





