Haryana announces 100% MV tax exemption for new BS-VI, EV and CNG trucks and buses in NCR districts

In a major push towards cleaner transportation and improved air quality, the Haryana government has announced substantial Motor Vehicle (MV) tax exemptions for environment-friendly trucks and buses operating in the National Capital Region (NCR) districts of the state.

The move is aimed at accelerating the replacement of older, high-emission commercial vehicles with cleaner alternatives such as electric, CNG-powered and BS-VI-compliant vehicles.

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100% tax exemption for new clean vehicles According to a notification issued by Haryana's Transport Department on June 24, owners purchasing new BS-VI-compliant trucks and buses, including electric vehicles (EVs), CNG-powered vehicles and other vehicles meeting stricter emission standards, will receive a 100% exemption from Motor Vehicle Tax.

The government has also announced a 50% MV tax exemption for the purchase of used vehicles that comply with the same emission norms.

Benefit valid for 10 years The tax exemption will remain in effect for 10 years from the date of first registration of the eligible vehicle.

The long-term incentive is expected to reduce operating costs for fleet operators and encourage investments in cleaner commercial transport.

Eligibility conditions To qualify for the scheme, applicants must:

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-Own a transport truck or bus registered in Haryana's NCR districts.

-Replace a vehicle that complies with BS-IV or older emission standards.

-Purchase and register the replacement vehicle within Haryana's NCR districts.

-Ensure the new or used replacement vehicle meets BS-VI, electric, CNG or higher emission standards.

Rules for scrapping old vehicles The policy includes provisions for the disposal of older vehicles.

-BS-III and older trucks and buses must be scrapped at a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) within Haryana.

-BS-IV vehicles can either be scrapped at an RVSF or sold outside the NCR region in areas not covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The requirement is intended to ensure that older, polluting vehicles are permanently removed from service.

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Relief for pending tax dues The notification also provides relief to owners of older commercial vehicles.

Outstanding Motor Vehicle Tax liabilities pending for more than one year on BS-IV or older trucks and buses registered in Haryana's NCR districts will be waived under the scheme.

Aim: Cleaner air in NCR The initiative is expected to speed up the phase-out of ageing commercial vehicles that contribute significantly to air pollution.

By encouraging the adoption of cleaner technologies and facilitating the scrapping of older vehicles, the Haryana government aims to improve air quality across the NCR region while advancing its broader environmental and sustainability goals.

Key highlights -100% MV tax exemption on new BS-VI, EV and CNG trucks and buses.

-50% MV tax exemption on eligible used vehicles.

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-Benefits valid for 10 years from first registration.

-Applicable in Haryana's NCR districts.

-BS-III and older vehicles must be scrapped through authorised facilities.

-BS-IV vehicles can be scrapped or sold outside NCR non-NCAP areas.

-Pending MV tax dues older than one year on eligible vehicles will be waived.

-Policy aims to reduce vehicular pollution and improve NCR air quality.

(With ANI inputs)

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