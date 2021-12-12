OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Haryana announces cap on fee hike by private schools. Details here
The Haryana government has made a rule that no school will increase its fees by more than 5% or change its uniform before 5 years, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal informed on Sunday. He said the decision was taken following complaints against some private schools in the state. 

