Haryana announces cap on fee hike by private schools. Details here1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2021, 04:51 PM IST
- The decision was taken following complaints against some private schools in the state
The Haryana government has made a rule that no school will increase its fees by more than 5% or change its uniform before 5 years, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal informed on Sunday. He said the decision was taken following complaints against some private schools in the state.
