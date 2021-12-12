Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana announces cap on fee hike by private schools. Details here

Haryana announces cap on fee hike by private schools. Details here

Fee hike capped in Haryana 
1 min read . 04:51 PM IST Livemint

  • The decision was taken following complaints against some private schools in the state

The Haryana government has made a rule that no school will increase its fees by more than 5% or change its uniform before 5 years, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal informed on Sunday. He said the decision was taken following complaints against some private schools in the state. 

