Haryana announces cap on fee hike by private schools. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Haryana government has made a rule that no school will increase its fees by more than 5% or change its uniform before 5 years, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal informed on Sunday. He said the decision was taken following complaints against some private schools in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Haryana government has made a rule that no school will increase its fees by more than 5% or change its uniform before 5 years, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal informed on Sunday. He said the decision was taken following complaints against some private schools in the state.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}