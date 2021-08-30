The Haryana government will honour gold medalist javelin thrower Sumit Antil with a cash reward of ₹6 crore and silver medalist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya with ₹4 crore, news agency ANI reported on Monday. The state has also offered government jobs to Antil and Kathuniya.

Antil won gold in the men's javelin throw (Sport Class F64) at National Stadium in Tokyo. He dominated the show from the word go as he improved the World Record three times in the final. He threw a longest throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to win gold medal for India. Antil's 68.55m throw was the best of the day by quite a distance and a new world record.

Kathuniya won a silver medal in Men's Discus Throw F56. Kathuniya, a B.Com graduate from New Delhi's Kirorimal College, sent the disc to a best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to clinch the silver.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Antil for winning gold medal in Javelin throw at Paralympics Games in Tokyo. In a tweet, the PM said: "Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future."

India have so far won 14 medals in the history of Paralympics, with half of them coming in the Tokyo competition, which is expected to yield more for the country. India have so far won five medals in athletics — 1 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze. The silver medal from table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel came on Sunday.

