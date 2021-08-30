Antil won gold in the men's javelin throw (Sport Class F64) at National Stadium in Tokyo. He dominated the show from the word go as he improved the World Record three times in the final. He threw a longest throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to win gold medal for India. Antil's 68.55m throw was the best of the day by quite a distance and a new world record.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}