BJP candidate Anil Vij is currently leading in the Ambala Cantt seat during the Haryana assembly elections.

Haryana assembly elections result: BJP candidate Anil Vij leading from Ambala Cantt seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vote counting for the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday, accompanied by stringent security measures. Officials indicated that early trends would be available soon.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, stated that three-tier security arrangements were implemented at the counting venues. He added that postal ballots would be counted first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after a 30-minute interval.

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term in Haryana.

The key parties in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats will see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, are in the fray on Haryana's 90 constituencies which voted in a single phase on October 5.

Two counting centres each have been set up for the Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi assembly constituencies, while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining 87 assembly constituencies, where the counting began. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To monitor the counting process, 90 observers also have been appointed by the Election Commission of India.

Key candidates in the Haryana assembly elections include Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, INLD's Abhay Chautala from Ellenabad, JJP's Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan, and BJP's Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt. Other notable candidates are Capt Abhimanyu from Narnaund, O.P. Dhankar from Badli, AAP's Anurag Dhanda from Kalayat, and Congress leader Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

In the Tosham seat, cousins Shruti Choudhry of the BJP and Anirudh Chaudhary are competing. From Kaithal, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's son Aditya is in the race, while in Dabwali, Aditya Devi Lal, grandson of Devi Lal and INLD candidate, faces off against JJP's Digvijay Singh Chautala, great-grandson of the former deputy prime minister.

The BJP has nominated Bhavya Bishnoi, grandson of late former chief minister Bhajan Lal, from the Adampur segment in Hisar, and Arti Rao from Ateli in Mahendragarh, whose father is Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

Among the independent candidates are Savitri Jindal from Hisar, Ranjit Chautala from Rania, and Chitra Sarwara from Ambala Cantt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2019, the BJP formed the government with support from the JJP, along with backing from most independent candidates. However, the post-poll alliance between the JJP and the BJP ended in March when the BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister.