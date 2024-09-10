Haryana Assembly Polls: BJP releases 2nd list of 21 candidates, fields Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Vinesh Phogat

Haryana Assembly Polls: The BJP released its second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming elections on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. The saffron party has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat from the Julana Assembly seat

Published10 Sep 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Haryana Assembly Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of candidates for the upcoming elections on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. The party has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat from the Julana Assembly seat. The 90 seats of Haryana are voting in single phase on October 5. The votes will be counted on October 8.

The saffron party has named21 candidates in its second list, including Pawan Saini from Naraingarh, Satpal Jamba from Pundri, Manish Grover from Rohtak, Yogendra Rana from Assandh, Sanjay Singh from Nuh, and Manoj Rawat from Hathin.

The list also contains names of two female candidates Smt Krishna Gahlawat from Rai and Smt Bimla Chaudhary from Pataudi (SC). The list is notified by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

Check list here:

The BJP on September 4 released the first list of 67 candidates for elections to 90-member Haryana Assembly. The first list included the names of some prominent faces of the party in the state including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini from Ladwa, former Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar from Badli, Former state Home Minister and veteran party leader Anil Vij will from Ambala Cantt and Arti Singh Rao--daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh--from Ateli.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress released its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. The nine candidates Mohit Grover from Gurugram, Ashok Arora from Thanesar, Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur, Brijenda Sing from Tohana, Manju Choudhary from Nangal Chaudhary seat, among others. On September 6, the grand old party released its first list of 31 candidates, hours after wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were inducted into the party fold by veteran leader KC Venugopal.

Haryana is likely to witness a three-way contest between the BJP, Congress-AAP, and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Haryana are scheduled to be held on October 5. The last date for filing nominations is September 12, and the results will be declared on October 8.

 

 

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 03:07 PM IST
