OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Haryana authorities issue travel advisory in view of farmer's tractor parade
New Delhi: Tractors arrive at Singhu border as farmers gear up for their Jan 26 tractors rally (PTI)
New Delhi: Tractors arrive at Singhu border as farmers gear up for their Jan 26 tractors rally (PTI)

Haryana authorities issue travel advisory in view of farmer's tractor parade

2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 10:20 PM IST PTI

Haryana authorities issue travel advisory in view of farmer's tractor parade

Chandigarh: Authorities in some of Haryana districts close to the national capital have issued advisories against unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next couple of days in view of a January 26 tractor parade by protesting farmer unions.

On Sunday, thousands of tractors were seen on the highways in Haryana heading towards Delhi, resulting in traffic congestion at several points on the GT Road, a police officer in Karnal said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(representational image)

New Covid-19 strain: Israel bars international flights till January-end

1 min read . 10:54 PM IST
File Photo: The teacher, vaccinated on January 19, had taken some medicines on Saturday night as she was having chestpain and slept in her house

Vaccinated Anganwadi teacher in Telangana dies following chest pain: Doctors

1 min read . 10:48 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan bats for censoring obscene content on OTT platform

1 min read . 10:47 PM IST
Discussions are on for an extension of the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh for another five years, starting 2022-23

Railways  seeks 50%  hike  in  safety  fund

1 min read . 10:43 PM IST

The authorities in Sonipat also advised people on Sunday to avoid unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next few days.

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia said commuters were advised to use routes suggested by the local police in case travel towards Delhi was unavoidable.

In an advisory, Panipat Police too appealed to commuters to avoid travel to Delhi on January 25-26 or use routes suggested by local authorities if travel was unavoidable.

With thousands of tractors expected to cross through Sonipat, Poonia held a meeting with officials in the district to ensure law and order is maintained.

Sonipat's civil surgeon was directed to ensure adequate availability of "bike ambulances" over the next few days so that these could reach those in need faster.

He was also directed to set up temporary medical camps, an official said.

Poonia asked the police department to strengthen security measures in the district.

Apart from Punjab, thousands of farmers from Haryana on Sunday set out in their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles to take part in the proposed tractor parade.

Earlier, at many places in the two states, tractor marches were taken out to mobilise more people for the tractor parade.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for several weeks, demanding a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September last year and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

They claim that the new laws will weaken the MSP system. But the Centre says the MSP system will remain, and the new laws only provide more options for farmers to sell their produce.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout