Haryana: Bahadurgarh factory gas leak kills 4 workers, 2 in serious condition1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 05:32 PM IST
Workers reportedly went down to clean a 5 meter deep tank, which had poisonous gas
Four workers are killed and two are admitted to ICU after a gas leak in a factory at Bahadurgarh, Haryana. According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred in a factory of Rohad, Bahadurgarh.