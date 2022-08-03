Four workers are killed and two are admitted to ICU after a gas leak in a factory at Bahadurgarh, Haryana. According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred in a factory of Rohad, Bahadurgarh.

According to Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh, workers went down to clean a 5 meter deep tank, which had methane gas.

“Bodies have been removed & taken to the hospital. Four are dead & two are in ICU. Families are being contacted, an investigation will be conducted once we receive complaints" said SP Wasim Akram told ANI.

The news comes amid similar news from Andhra Pradesh where at least 121 women have been hospitalized after a gas leak at an apparel manufacturing plant on Wednesday.

The factory workers complained of nausea and vomiting at a plant in the Atchyutapuram district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night. Some of the women, who were working at the factory told the media they smelt a burning sensation when they went to the canteen. Immediately they experienced vomiting, irritation in the eyes, and also nausea.

The state's industries minister Gudivada Amarnath has said the manufacturing plant will remain closed until the investigation into the leakage concludes.

"High-level inquiry ordered into the incident. The samples have been sent to ICMR for further inquiry. It remains to be determined whether it was a random or a deliberate act," the minister told ANI news agency.