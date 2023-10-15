Haryana bans flavoured hookahs in night clubs, bars and restaurants; no curb on traditional ones
The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana Sunday imposed a ban on serving flavoured hookahs to customers in nightclubs, bars, restaurants, and similar establishments across the state. However, this prohibition will not apply to traditional hookahs used in rural areas.