Home / News / India /  Haryana bans strike by healthcare workers for six months amid Covid surge

Haryana bans strike by healthcare workers for six months amid Covid surge

Haryana health minister Anil Vij 
1 min read . 05:21 PM IST Livemint

  • State health minister Anil Vij said that the ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) has been implemented in Haryana

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid rapid rise in Covid cases, the Haryana government on Tuesday banned strike by healthcare workers for six months. State health minister Anil Vij said that the ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) has been implemented in Haryana.

“Now health workers will not be able to go on strike for 6 months. This step has been taken after a group of doctors went on strike to obstruct the prevention of corona," the minister said. 

On Monday, the state government banned large congregations such as rallies and protests, and extended existing restrictions including the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to eight more districts. 

"Large congregations like all kinds of public meetings, rallies, protests, dharnas etc shall be prohibited in the state," said the order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA.

The eight new districts where the restrictions will be applicable are Sirsa, Rewari, Jind, Fatehabad, Mahendergarh, Kaithal, Bhiwani and Hisar.

Earlier, these restrictions were imposed in Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat.

With inputs from PTI

