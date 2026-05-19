Haryana phases out petrol, diesel cabs for aggregators: What this means for NCR's AQI after PM Modi's austerity push

The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved new aggregator licensing rules mandating that all vehicles added to the fleets of cab aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce companies in the region be powered by CNG, electric, battery-operated or other cleaner fuels.

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The rules also state that only CNG and electric three-wheeler auto-rickshaws can be added to existing fleets in the region.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday, the Haryana Cabinet approved rules for granting aggregator licences under the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, aligning the framework with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and directives from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

As per PTI, it stated, “Under the amended rules, all vehicles inducted in the fleet of aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in NCR areas from January 1, 2026 onwards will mandatorily be CNG, Electric Vehicles (EV), Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV) or based on any other cleaner fuel….”

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What this means for NCR's AQI? In June last year, the CAQM directed that, from January 1, 2026, cab aggregators, delivery firms and e-commerce companies operating in the region would no longer be allowed to add new petrol- or diesel-powered vehicles to their fleets.

According to an official statement, the move is aimed at accelerating clean mobility, reducing emissions from vehicles and improving air quality in the region.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching a national austerity push to combat rising crude oil prices and foreign exchange outflows caused by the West Asia conflict. The government is urging citizens to conserve fuel, avoid non-essential gold purchases for a year, and forgo foreign vacations and destination weddings.

Haryana's cabinet move is expected to reduce the increase in daily fuel consumption if more petrol or diesel vehicles are not added to the fleet, as per PM Modi's call, boosting India's self reliance.

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Haryana's new cabinet move The new rules make it mandatory for aggregators and delivery service providers to obtain licences and lay down requirements covering driver and vehicle onboarding, passenger safety, grievance redressal, training programmes, insurance, cybersecurity for apps and fare regulation.

Under the framework, operators must provide at least ₹5 lakh in insurance coverage for passengers, health insurance of no less than ₹5 lakh for drivers and a minimum term insurance cover of ₹10 lakh for all onboarded drivers.

Applicable vehicles will have to be equipped with vehicle tracking devices, panic buttons, first-aid kits and fire extinguishers. Aggregators must also set up round-the-clock control rooms and call centres to assist passengers and handle complaints.

To improve transparency and accountability, vehicle and driver details will be digitally authenticated through the VAHAN and SARATHI portals. Companies will reportedly also be required to maintain comprehensive digital records of all onboarded drivers and vehicles.

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The Cabinet was told that aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce companies will complete their registration and licensing through the dedicated portal, cleanmobility.haryanatransport.gov.in.

The framework also contains provisions related to driver welfare, fare-sharing arrangements, safety norms, the inclusion of vehicles accessible to Divyangjan and a phased shift toward electric mobility.

Separately, ahead of the meeting, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij mentioned a proposal had been submitted to the government seeking a 100% tax exemption for electric vehicles in Haryana.

"The proposal has been sent to provide 100 per cent tax exemption on electric vehicles in Haryana on the lines of Chandigarh and Delhi, with the objective of encouraging people to purchase electric vehicles," PTI quoted Vij as saying.

At present, Haryana provides a 20% concession on registration fees for electric vehicles. Vij said that granting tax relief on EVs would significantly boost public adoption of electric vehicles.

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He also said the state government plans to procure 500 electric buses.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X