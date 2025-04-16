YouTuber kills husband after he catches her with lover. This is what they did with his body

In a horrific incident in Haryana's Bhiwani district, a man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover after he caught them in a compromising position, according to a report by India Today.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Ravina and Suresh, are YouTubers.

They allegedly killed Ravina’s husband, Praveen, and dumped his body in a drain outside the district in March, the report said.

Ravina and Praveen married in 2017 and have a six-year-old son named Mukul.

The couple often argued over Ravina's social media use. She reportedly fought frequently with Praveen, who was an alcoholic, about her obsession with making videos and reels for social media.

Ravina and Suresh, a resident of Hisar, met on Instagram around two years ago and gradually developed a romantic relationship.

The shocking incident took place on March 25 when Praveen returned home and found his wife and Suresh in a compromising position, after which an argument broke out between them.

Advertisement

Later that night, Ravina allegedly strangled Praveen to death. She reportedly used her dupatta to choke him.

Read More

According to the report, CCTV footage showed the duo riding a bike with Praveen's body on their way to dispose of it.

Praveen's body was found three days later after his family filed a missing person complaint.

The police have arrested Ravina, who confessed to the crime, while Suresh remains on the run. Police have launched a manhunt to track him down.

Meerut murder case A similar incident happened in March in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Last month, a former Merchant Navy officer, Saurabh Rajput (29), was killed by his wife, Muskan Rastogi (27) and her lover Sahil Shukla (25).

Saurabh was allegedly drugged and then stabbed to death by Muskan and Sahil on March 4. His body was later chopped into pieces and sealed inside a blue drum with cement. Advertisement