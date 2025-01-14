The Himachal Police have booked the Haryana unit chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mohan Lal Badoli, and singer Jai Bhagwan alias Rocky Mittal allegedly in connection with the gang rape of a Delhi resident.

According to an FIR filed on December 13, the alleged offence took place on July 3, 2023, at Ros Common Hotel of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) in Kasauli.

The FIR has been registered at Kasauli police station in Solan district under Sections 376D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

A case has been registered in this connection, reported The Indian Express quoting Superintendent of Police (Solan), Gaurav Singh.

The accused also threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

However, Badoli rejected the allegations levelled by the woman as baseless and said that he has no clue what it is all about.

The complainant claimed that she met the accused — who identified as politician Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal alias Jai Bhagwan — when she was staying at the Himachal Pradesh hotel along with her Delhi-based employer and a friend.

In a complaint, the woman claimed that when she and her friend went into a room with the two accused, Bhagwan promised that he would get her a chance to feature in a music video, while Badoli offered to get her a government job due to his ‘very high-level connections’.

The complainant claimed that the accused forcibly made them drink liquor and started harassing them.

According to the IE report, the woman claimed that Bhagwan and Badoli took turns to rape her. They also clicked pictures and recorded videos of the act and threatened to kill the woman if she disclosed the incident to anyone.