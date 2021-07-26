1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2021, 10:25 AM ISTLivemint
Students can download the online result copy using their roll number and date of birth from the website
The Haryana Board BSEH 2021 has been prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will declare the the BSEH 12 result 2021 at 2:30 pm on Monday. Candidates can check the HBSE Class 12 result at bseh.org.in. However, candidates can also check the HBSE Class 12 result at private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.
This year, the Haryana board had cancelled the exams in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The Haryana Board BSEH 2021 has been prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria. That means, the assessment policy devised by the board gives weightage to the marks secured by HBSE students in Class 10, 11 and 12 (internal assignments).
HBSE 12th Result 202: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, i.e., bseh.org.in