The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will declare the the BSEH 12 result 2021 at 2:30 pm on Monday. Candidates can check the HBSE Class 12 result at bseh.org.in. However, candidates can also check the HBSE Class 12 result at private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Students can download the online result copy using their roll number and date of birth from the website.

This year, the Haryana board had cancelled the exams in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The Haryana Board BSEH 2021 has been prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria. That means, the assessment policy devised by the board gives weightage to the marks secured by HBSE students in Class 10, 11 and 12 (internal assignments).

HBSE 12th Result 202: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, i.e., bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Students can check their results via SMS also. For this, students need to type RESULTHB12<space>Roll number to 56263.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.