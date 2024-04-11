Haryana bus accident: On Eid-ul-Fitr, when the nation was celebrating the end of Ramadan, a bus in Haryana's Mahendragarh crashed with a tree killing six children and injuring twenty more. The police have arrested school principal Deepti, the bus driver Dharmender , and one more school official whose name is Hoshiar Singh.

However, questions remain at large, as to why was a school bus ferrying children on Eid-Ul-Fitr, a holiday?

According to police the bus had crashed into the tree, which caused it to overturn causing the fatal accident, that took the lives of six children.

According to reports, the fatal accident occurred near Unhani Village in Kanina of Haryana. The accident reportedly took place at around 8.30am. The bus was ferrying forty children- from primary to secondary classes. According to reports, the bus belongs to GL Public School.

Haryana bus accident: Points that cause concern

-According to eyewitness account, the GL Public School bus driver, Dharmender, was evidently intoxicated when the incident occurred.

-The Haryana police investigating the matter also affirmed that preliminary investigation revealed the driver was operating under the influence of alcohol

-The school being open on the day of Eid also caused concern. State Education Minister Seema Trikha, who visited the injured students at hospitals, said a show cause notice has been issued to the private school to explain why it was open despite it being a holiday on account of Eid

-The school bus had recently been fined, owing to lack of documents, police said. State transport minister Aseem Goel informed, "We had challaned the bus for ₹15,500 due to a lack of documents, but clearly, a lapse of the school authorities has been found"

-The school bus' fitness certificate had lapsed in 2018. However, the bus was being used to ferry children by GL Public School.

-Pradeep Kumar, Assistant Secretary of Road and Transport Authority, was suspended with immediate effect as he failed to check vehicles plying on the road without valid documents

-Further, it has been made known that the parents of students in GL public School has earlier flagged driver Dharmender's drinking habit to school authorities. Some parents brought it to the school's notice even on Thursday that Dharmender was under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

