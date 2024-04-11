Haryana bus accident: GL Public School's negligence exposed as crash claims 6 lives | 7 big hiccups
Haryana bus accident: According to reports, the fatal accident occurred near Unhani Village in Kanina of Haryana. The accident reportedly took place at around 8.30am. The bus was ferrying forty children- from primary to secondary classes. According to reports, the bus belongs to GL Public School.
Haryana bus accident: On Eid-ul-Fitr, when the nation was celebrating the end of Ramadan, a bus in Haryana's Mahendragarh crashed with a tree killing six children and injuring twenty more. The police have arrested school principal Deepti, the bus driver Dharmender, and one more school official whose name is Hoshiar Singh.