Haryana Cabinet expansion: The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana carried out its first Cabinet expansion on Tuesday with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administering the oath of office and secrecy to the eight new ministers at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

The new ministers included in the Haryana Cabinetare: Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha, Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Bawani Khera MLA Bishamber Singh Balmiki, and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh were sworn in as ministers of state (independent charge).

Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the swearing-in ceremony, reported PTI.

Kamal Gupta—a minister in the previous MK Khattar cabinet—was the first to be administered oath as a cabinet minister. Gupta, BJP MLA from Hisar, took oath in Sanskrit.

It is important to note that Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Chief Minister of Haryana along with five ministers last week after the dramatic resignation of MK Khattar and his cabinet. The ministers inducted into the cabinet last week were: BJP’s Kanwar Pal (Jagadhari), Mool Chand Sharma (Ballabhgarh), Jai Parkash Dalal (Loharu) and Banwari Lal (Bawal), and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala (Rania).

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!