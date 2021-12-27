Haryana cabinet expansion: The Haryana cabinet expansion will take place on Tuesday and the new ministers will take oath at 4 pm, the chief minister's office said on Monday. This will be the second cabinet expansion in the past two years.

In Haryana, the BJP has formed the government in alliance with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Here's the list of probables who could take oath tomorrow

Currently, there are 12 ministers in the state including chief minister ML Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala. Two more ministers can be accommodated as the upper limit is 14.

Reports suggest that two ministers will be from BJP and JJP. From JJP, Devender Singh Babli, MLA from Tohana, is the front-runner for the berth in Khattar's new ministry.

However, from the BJP, two names are doing the rounds. They are Gian Chand Gupta, who is currently Speaker of the Haryana Assembly and MLA from Panchkula, and Dr Kamal Gupta, MLA from Hisar.

In 2019, more than two weeks after taking oath as the chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar had first expanded his council of ministers in November that year by inducting 10 members. He inducted six in cabinet rank and four as ministers of state.

