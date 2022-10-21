Haryana CET 2022: State to provide transportation, accommodation for candidates

The office of chief minister of Haryana on Friday announced that transportation would be provided to candidates who are appearing for the Common Eligibility test (CET) scheduled to be held on the first week of November.
The official statement posted on the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's Twitter page also stated that arrangements will also be made for the candidates and their accompanying family members' accommodation.
“Transport facility to be provided by the Haryana govt for candidates appearing for Common Eligibility Test (CET), as per the instructions of Haryana CM ML Khattar. Arrangements will also be made for the candidates & their accompanying family members' accommodation," the tweet read.
The Haryana Common Eligibility Test 2022 for recruitment for Group C and Group D date is scheduled to take place on 5 and 7 November this year. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission ( HSSC) is the organisation for which the exam is conducted.
HSSC Board will soon provide the link to the candidates almost 10 to 15 days before the exam day.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the examination. The interested candidates can check the official website hssc.gov.in for further information.
Following is the list of ID proofs which you can carry to the exam hall
Haryana CET Admit Card: Here's how to download
-Visit the official website of HSSC – hssc.gov.in
-Search for the Candidate Login Section
-Click on that available link “HSSC Haryana CET Admit Card 2022"
-Enter login details such as registration ID and Password
-After submitting details download your Haryana CET admit card
-Take the printout of your admit card for future use
