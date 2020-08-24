Home >News >India >Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for coronavirus
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (ANI)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (ANI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for coronavirus

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2020, 07:27 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

Haryana chief minister appealed to all his colleagues who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for Covid-19 as well

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for novel coronavirus infection today, two days before the monsoon session is set to begin in the state.

Khattar also urged his colleagues who came in contact with him over the past week to get tested for the virus as well.

"I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," Khattar posted on the micro-blogging site.

Last week, Haryana's chief minister tested negative for Covid-19, days after he had attended a meeting with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has been found infected with the contagious disease on 20 August.

Khattar had on last Thursday decided to go into home quarantine for three days as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs have also tested positive for the highly contagious virus today, Health Minister Anil Vij said. Six assembly staffers have also tested positive for the disease, officials said.

"The assembly speaker and MLAs Aseem Goel and Ram Kumar have tested positive for coronavirus," Vij, who is also the state's home minister.

Apart from them, Bhartiya Janata Party MPs from Hisar and Kurukshetra, Brijendra Singh and Nayab Singh Saini, and party legislator from Thanesar Subhash Sudha had also tested positive for coronavirus earlier.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) conduct door to door thermal screening of residents (ANI)

Dharavi reports two COVID-19 cases; tally 2,713: BMC

1 min read . 06:45 PM IST
Along with Khattar, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala also took oath. (PTI)

Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM for second term

2 min read . 27 Oct 2019
This is 'the world’s first documentation of a patient who recovered from Covid-19, but got another episode of Covid-19 afterwards, the researchers said (Photo: Bloomberg)

Hong Kong techie becomes first case of coronavirus reinfection: Scientists

2 min read . 07:16 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout