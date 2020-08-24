Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for coronavirus

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for novel coronavirus infection today, two days before the monsoon session is set to begin in the state.

Khattar also urged his colleagues who came in contact with him over the past week to get tested for the virus as well.

"I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," Khattar posted on the micro-blogging site.

I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive.



Last week, Haryana's chief minister tested negative for Covid-19, days after he had attended a meeting with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has been found infected with the contagious disease on 20 August.

Khattar had on last Thursday decided to go into home quarantine for three days as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs have also tested positive for the highly contagious virus today, Health Minister Anil Vij said. Six assembly staffers have also tested positive for the disease, officials said.

"The assembly speaker and MLAs Aseem Goel and Ram Kumar have tested positive for coronavirus," Vij, who is also the state's home minister.

Apart from them, Bhartiya Janata Party MPs from Hisar and Kurukshetra, Brijendra Singh and Nayab Singh Saini, and party legislator from Thanesar Subhash Sudha had also tested positive for coronavirus earlier.

