Haryana government has decided to shut down all schools and colleges till January 26 in the wake of a surge in Omicron cases. Chief Minister ML Khattar on Monday announced that online classes will continue as of now, as reported by news agency ANI .

Last week, the state government decided to close all the cinema halls, multiplexes and sports complexes in six more districts till 12 January. The six districts where the restrictions will be applicable are Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, and Jhajjar.

Earlier, the restrictions were imposed in the five districts in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat from January 2 to 12. Malls and markets will be allowed to open till 6 pm. However, shops selling essential items like milk and medicine shops will be allowed to open at all times to enable them to serve the public at large, it said.

In these districts, the mall and markets are now allowed to be open till 5pm.

Haryana reported another major increase in new coronavirus cases on Sunday, registering 5,166 fresh infections, with 2,338 of them from Gurugram district alone, according to an official bulletin.

The state also reported 13 fresh cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the tally of such infections in the state rose to 136, out of which 25 are active while the rest have been discharged.

