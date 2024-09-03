Haryana class 12 student mistaken for cow smuggler, shot dead by vigilante group on Delhi-Agra Highway

Haryana: Aryan Mishra, a class 12 student from Faridabad, Haryana, was chased and shot dead by cow vigilantes near Gadhpuri on the Delhi-Agra highway. 

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published3 Sep 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Haryana class 12 student mistaken for cow smuggler, shot dead by vigilante group on Delhi-Agra Highway(X)

Haryana: Members of a cow vigilante group shot dead a class 12 student, a resident of Faridabad. The incident occurred near Gadhpuri in Haryana on the Delhi-Agra highway, where the vigilantes chased Aryan Mishra's car for nearly 30 kilometres.

The suspects – Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh, and Saurabh – are now in police custody, newswire ANI reported. They suspected Aryan Mishra of smuggling a cow and chased him. 

Police sources said that the weapon used in the shooting was also illegal. 

Also Read | Over 46,000 graduates in Haryana apply for sanitation worker posts

ANI further reported that the vigilantes had allegedly received information “about cattle smugglers departing the city in a Renault Duster and Toyota Fortuner”. While searching for the suspected cattle smugglers, the gang spotted a Duster at Patel Chowk, where Aryan was travelling with his friends Shanky and Harshit.

How the crime happened

The vigilantes ordered the vehicle to stop, but Aryan and his friends did not comply, fearing that a rival of Shanky was pursuing them. They tried to flee in the car.

Also Read | Beef Blamed: Elderly beaten, migrant lynched on ’suspicion’ of carrying cow meat

The vigilantes first shot Aryan in the neck. After the car stopped, the attackers shot Aryan again, this time in the chest. The vigilantes fled after spotting two women in the car and realizing they had targeted the wrong person. Aryan,  who was rushed to a nearby hospital, succumbed to injuries the following day. The incident occurred on August 23.

Dadri lynching suspect held

In a separate development, Haryana police arrested the eighth suspect in the Dadri lynching incident in Haryana on August 31. The arrest was recorded on September 1.

Also Read | Migrant worker’s murder over suspicion of eating beef not ‘mob lynching’: CM

The arrested had allegedly killed a migrant worker from West Bengal, suspecting him of consuming beef.

On Monday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani claimed that the Dadri lynching incident could have been a ‘planned’ one aimed at creating ‘communal mobilisation’ ahead of the assembly polls in the state, reported HT.

Catch more updates here.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaHaryana class 12 student mistaken for cow smuggler, shot dead by vigilante group on Delhi-Agra Highway

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    297.50
    01:32 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.6 (0.2%)

    Vedanta

    463.90
    01:32 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.6 (0.13%)

    Wipro

    536.55
    01:32 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    4.4 (0.83%)

    Kotak Mahindra Bank

    1,785.00
    01:32 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    4.8 (0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,644.00
    01:29 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    185.9 (7.56%)

    Raymond

    2,143.05
    01:29 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    135.1 (6.73%)

    Godrej Industries

    1,128.35
    01:28 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    67.55 (6.37%)

    Quess Corp

    819.00
    01:27 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    47.6 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue