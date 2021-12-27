The Haryana cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow and the new ministers of the state cabinet will take oath at 4 pm, the chief minister's office said on Monday.

हरियाणा मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार 28 दिसंबर, 2021 को किया जाएगा। शाम 4 बजे हरियाणा राजभवन में शपथ ग्रहण समारोह होगा। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) December 27, 2021

Last cabinet expansion in the state was carried out in November 2019, when chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar expanded his council of ministers by inducting 10 members.

The induction of 10 members — six of cabinet rank and four ministers of state— took the strength of council of ministers to 12. Among the ministers who took oath, eight were from BJP and one from Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and one Independent.

BJP's Kamlesh Dhanda was the lone woman minister who took oath.

Those who were inducted as cabinet minister were six-time MLA from Ambala cantonment Anil Vij, former speaker Krishanpal Gujjar of BJP from Jagadhri seat, BJP's Mool Chand Sharma from Ballabgarh seat, Independent and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's brother Ranjeet Singh from Rania seat, BJP's Jai Parkash Dalal from Loharu seat and former minister of state Dr Banwari Lal from Bawal seat.

Among those who were inducted as ministers of state were BJP's Om Prakash Yadav from Narnaul seat, BJP's Kamlesh Dhanda from Kalayat seat, JJP's Anoop Dhanak from Uklana seat and Sandeep Singh from Pehowa seat.

