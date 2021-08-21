Haryana government will provide a financial assistance of ₹two lakh to poor families who lost their members due to Covid-19.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday had announced that the state government had formulated a scheme under which poor families with annual income up to ₹1.80 lakh will be eligible to get assistance from the state.

The Monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha commenced on Friday and CM Khattar shared the information while responding to a question asked during the zero hour in the state.

The CM also said that adequate arrangements were made by the State Government for ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply during the devastating second wave of Covid-19

He informed Vidhan Sabha that initially, Haryana got a quota of 150 MT oxygen from the Centre, which later was increased to 285 MT, although the State had demanded 350 MT oxygen from the Centre.

To ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, adequate arrangements were made through all transports modes including roads, air and trains. No discrimination of any kind was done in the supply of oxygen. During the second wave, the daily oxygen supply and requirement were calculated thoroughly, informed the Chief Minister.

In a written reply to a question, Health Minister Anil Vij said the state has reported a total of 9,665 Covid-related deaths till August 20.

“No deaths due to a lack of oxygen has been reported in the state," Vij said in his reply to a question by Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed who sought to know if anyone had died due to oxygen shortage amid the ongoing pandemic.

Ahmed asked the government to reveal the district wise deaths which occurred due to coronavirus pandemic from March 24, 2020 to July 31, 2021. He also asked the state government to disclose the district wise deaths due to lack of oxygen during the period.

The House was informed that during the period, a maximum of 1,037 Covid-related deaths had been reported from Hisar while 919 fatalities were from Gurgaon.

In a reply to another related question during Question Hour, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed the Assembly that so far no Covid patient has died due to lack of oxygen in the state.

However, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed the government was hiding the actual number of deaths due to coronavirus and lack of oxygen.

“The government should form a high-level committee to find out the exact figure of deaths. The government should tell what lessons it has learnt from the damage done during the first and second waves. If the third wave comes, how many doctors, nursing staff have been recruited to deal with it," Hooda said.

Spelling out steps taken by the government to tackle the surge in demand of medical oxygen, Khattar told the House that adequate arrangements were made for ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply during the second Covid wave.

He informed that initially, Haryana got a quota of 150 MT of oxygen from the Centre, which was later was increased to 285 MT, although the state had demanded 350 MT of oxygen.

To ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, adequate arrangements were made through all transport modes including road, air and rail, he said.

The likelihood of outbreak of third wave is still expected. Even today many people are struggling with Post-COVID complications. Pandemic is not in anyone's control. We have done our duty in times of crisis, added Khattar.

*With inputs from agencies

