Haryana CM blames BKU leader for chaos by protesters at 'kisan mahapanchayat'

"Our nation has a strong democracy where everyone has freedom of expression. We never stopped statements of these alleged farmers & leaders. Their agitation is going on. Despite Covid, we made arrangements for them. It's not right to obstruct anyone who wants to speak. I don't think people will tolerate violation of provisions given by Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Congress had attempted to finish democracy in 1975. At that time people identified their disgusting work and threw them out of power They are getting exposed. I think Congress and Communist parties have a major role behind these agitations," he added.