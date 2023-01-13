Haryana CM directs officials to ensure smooth conduct of G20 meetings

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday held a high-level meeting with senior officials in Delhi regarding upcoming G20 meetings which are proposed to take place in Gurugram. Officials have also been directed to make all arrangements for its success, according to the news agency PTI.
For Haryana, it is a matter of pride as some meetings of the G20 are proposed to be held in Gurugram, the chief minister said during the meeting. He also instructed the officials to appoint a liaison officer for the convenience of the delegation of G20 member countries.
Khattar further stressed the need to ensure adequate security arrangements at the venue of the proposed meetings and the area around it. The chief minister also instructed officials to earmark hospitals near the venue to deal with any emergency.
In addition, the CM asked officials of the Heritage and Tourism department as well as Information, Public Relations and Languages department to make special arrangements to introduce the state's culture and heritage to the delegations arriving from different countries, as per PTI reports.
"A 'Haryana theme corner' should also be set up at the venue, where information related to the state's development is available to the delegations along with glimpses of the cultural heritage," he added.
He also said that the famous Surajkund Craft Mela is also going to be organized in the near future where all representatives of G20 member countries will be invited.
All the guests will get to see the richness and diversity of artworks, handlooms, handicrafts and cultural fabric of artists from India and abroad through the Surajkund Mela.
It was apprised by the officials in the meeting that a special task force headed by the Haryana Director General of Police has been constituted for security arrangements for the G20 meetings, PTI reported.
A Protocol Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, Delhi and Additional Resident Commissioner, Haryana, representative of Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Protocol Officer, Gurugram are the members of this committee.
India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held across 55 locations, culminating with the annual G20 summit on September 9-10.
