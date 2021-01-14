Haryana CM inaugurates country's first air taxi service from Chandigarh to Hisar

"Hisar airport is a public licensed airport that is suitable for 18 seat type aircraft. The development of the Hisar airport was undertaken by the MoCA as it aligns with the dual objectives of the UDAN scheme; "letting the common citizen of the country fly" & make air travel affordable and widespread in the country." Subsequently, the Government of India had sanctioned ₹28.60 crore for the development of the interim civil aviation operations. The land was handed over to the AAI for the up-gradation and development of the Hisar airport. The upgrade included the construction of the new terminal building, hangars, strengthening of the runway, installation of night-flying equipment, ATC, security equipment, etc at the Hisar airport," the ministry further said.