In a bid to boost education-level in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced free education for those whose verified family income is less than Rs. 1.80 lakh per annum. Khattar made this announcement while interacting with students who have cracked the civil services exam-2020 and JEE advance exam-2021 under Haryana's ‘Super 100 Programme’ during a state-level felicitation programme held at Panchkula.

The chief minister said the state government wants to ensure that no talented student belonging to a poor family loses a chance to pursue his or her dreams.

Lauding 29 students from poor backgrounds who have cracked the JEE advance exam, the chief minister said, “All of you are a great example that if you have talent, no one can stop you from achieving your dreams… no matter if you belong to a poor family. I hope that all of you will make Haryana proud in whichever field you will opt for."

The Haryana CM said according to the New Education Policy-2020, institutions are being set up in the state wherein education will be provided from KG to postgraduate levels.

"Initially, we are going to make an arrangement of imparting education from KG to PG in four universities. Kurukshetra University has started preparing for admission to be given under KG to PG scheme from this academic session that is 2021-22," he said.

At present, digital reforms have been brought to replace human interface in almost every wing of the government, he said.

Online teachers transfer policy is one of the greatest examples of this as under this system more than 90% of teachers are satisfied, he claimed.

Similarly, various online reforms are being brought in to make the system paperless, faceless and transparent, he said.

“In the last seven years, we have been doing various works to bring in revolutionary reforms and ensuring government welfare benefits reach those at the bottom of the pyramid… I am now satisfied and overwhelmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognised our hard work," said Khattar.

