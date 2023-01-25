Haryana CM Khattar's political secretary sends event invite to Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Days after he was granted parole, Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been invited to attend a function celebrating Ravidas Jayanti on February 3. The invitation was reportedly issued by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's political secretary, less than a day after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief made headlines after cutting a cake with a sword (an offense under the Arms Act).

According to reports, the rape and murder convict has been invited to attend a state-level Ravi Das Jayanti celebrations in Narwana where CM Khattar will be the chief guest. The invite reportedly came from the CM's secretary as well as Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar.

Earlier this week Ram Rahim had virtually inaugurated a mega cleanliness campaign organised by his sect's volunteers. The event on Monday saw the participation of a few senior BJP leaders from Haryana including Panwar and former minister Krishan Bedi.

Bedi - who is also Chief Minister M L Khattar's OSD - said that the two leaders had visited the Sirsa Dera and handed over an invite.

Haryana | Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was spotted cutting a cake with a sword during his ongoing 40-day parole (23.01) pic.twitter.com/bVrD6ce5q7 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is serving a 20-year sentence for rape and murder in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail. This is the fourth time in the last 14 months and second time in less than three months that Ram Rahim has been granted parole.

He had also been released on parole for 40 days in October 2022 ahead of the Haryana panchayat election and the Adampur Assembly bypoll.

Last week on Saturday, Khattar has said that he 'would not interfere' in the case, noting that Ram Rahim must have obtained parole after following all the procedures. The remarks came hours after the convicted leader's 40 day release.

"I was not aware that Ram Rahim got parole but if he has, then it must be after following all the procedures and that is his right. I will not interfere in that," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)