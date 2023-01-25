Haryana CM Khattar's political secretary sends event invite to Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Haryana CM Khattar's political secretary sends event invite to Gurmeet Ram Rahim2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar and former minister Krishan Kumar Bedi have invited him to attend a function celebrating Ravidas Jayanti on February 3. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is serving a 20-year sentence for rape and murder in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail.
Days after he was granted parole, Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been invited to attend a function celebrating Ravidas Jayanti on February 3. The invitation was reportedly issued by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's political secretary, less than a day after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief made headlines after cutting a cake with a sword (an offense under the Arms Act).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×