Haryana CM Khattar to meet Bhagwant Mann Mann on Oct 14 over SYL canal issue

The Centre on 6 September informed the Supreme Court that the Punjab government was "not cooperating" in resolving the dispute.
Then Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, had told the bench that the apex court had in 2017 called for an amicable settlement and that it was trying to bring the two states on the same page through its Water Resources Ministry.
"Unfortunately, Punjab has not been cooperating," the top law officer had said.
However, the counsel for Punjab had last month told a bench headed by Justice S K Kaul that the state government was very keen to resolve the issue amicably.
Though official-level talks between the two states are on, the Centre has been insisting on meetings between the two chief ministers.
Venugopal had said the bench may direct the Punjab counsel to ensure that the chief minister participates in the discussions with his Haryana counterpart.
"Attorney General rightly points out that chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana were and are required to meet and it is agreed before us by the counsel present that such a meeting will be held within this month itself," the bench had said.
