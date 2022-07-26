Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar launches 'smart e-beat' system for Gurugram police2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 05:51 AM IST
Haryana CM Khattar launches 'smart e-beat' system for Gurugram police
Haryana CM Khattar launches 'smart e-beat' system for Gurugram police
Listen to this article
A real-time monitoring of patrolling by police personnel in Gurugram and an app-based system for police attendance was launched by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday. Khattar said this app-based system has been introduced in Gurugram under the 'Smart Policing Initiative' (SPI) and it will help these policemen to mark their attendance, and in monitoring of their rides.