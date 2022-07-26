Earlier, giving a presentation on the system, Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said it was first implemented as a pilot project in East Gurugram and Manesar areas. After removing the shortcomings, it was extended to South Gurugram and West Gurugram this month. She said that under this new initiative, every rider has to download the e-beat app on his mobile phone. The riders mark their attendance by punching on this app after going to the beat area where they have been deployed.