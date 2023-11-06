Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar vows to punish Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav if…
YouTuber Elvish Yadav has denied involvement in illegal activities and said the allegations against him are related to the shooting of a song.
In a twist to the high-profile snake venom supply case, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has stepped forward to clarify that his administration has no say in the investigation. The remarks came following the registration of an FIR against prominent YouTuber Elvish Yadav and five others for their alleged involvement in a venom smuggling racket at a Noida party.