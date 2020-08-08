Home >News >India >Haryana CM meets Sushant Singh Rajput's father
1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2020, 07:56 PM IST PTI

  • CM Khattar also assured them and said his family will get justice as the CBI has taken up the probe into his death
  • Late actor Sushant's sister's husband is police commissioner of Fridabad in Haryana

CHANDIGARH : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met the father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at Faridabad and Chandigarh said his family will get justice as the CBI has taken up the probe into his death.

Rajput's sister Rani Singh was also present there. Her husband O P Singh is the police commissioner of Faridabad.

Khattar met the family for 10-15 minutes, said Amit Arya, the media advisor to the chief minister.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe in the matter on Thursday based on a Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Rajput's 74-year-old father K K Singh, who resides in Patna, had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Chakraborty, her mother Sandhya Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, brother Showik and some other persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

