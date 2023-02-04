Haryana CM ML Khattar announces benefits for Scheduled Caste employees working for state govt. Details here
While speaking at a state-level function organised in Narwana, Jind district, for the 646th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, ML Khattar said that a quota will be fixed within three months after identifying all such cadre.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced various benefits for the Scheduled Caste (SC) employees working for the state government.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×