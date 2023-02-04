Home / News / India /  Haryana CM ML Khattar announces benefits for Scheduled Caste employees working for state govt. Details here
Haryana CM ML Khattar announces benefits for Scheduled Caste employees working for state govt. Details here

2 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2023, 07:25 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana government is committed to its anti-corruption stand, CM Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters in Gurugram. Photo: HTPremium
While speaking at a state-level function organised in Narwana, Jind district, for the 646th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, ML Khattar said that a quota will be fixed within three months after identifying all such cadre.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced various benefits for the Scheduled Caste (SC) employees working for the state government.

While speaking at a state-level function organised in Narwana, Jind district, for the 646th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, he said that govt employees belonging from SC will get reservation in promotions.

He further added that a quota will be fixed within three months after identifying all such cadre.

He also said that families belonging to Scheduled Castes who wish to set up small and micro industries will now get 20 percent discount on purchase of land. Earlier, families were given only 10 percent discount for the same.

Further announcing, the chief minister said that a medical college will be built in Rasulpur village of Fatehabad district would be named after Guru Ravidas.

Besides this, a chair will be established in Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, in the name of Guru Ravidas for conduct of research on his ideas and teachings, he said.

Khattar said land has been identified to build a memorial in Guru Ravidas' name near Pipli, Kurukshetra. A hostel and a school will also be built, he added.

People of the SC community will also get an additional interest subvention of 20 per cent on loans taken for business purposes, the chief minister said.

A venture capital fund will be created to provide financial assistance on behalf of the state government so as to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to the youth belonging to Scheduled Castes, he said.

Free coaching will be provided to children belonging to Scheduled Caste communities to pursue higher education and prepare them for competitive exams, Khattar announced.

"So far, 55,000 families have been given houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Haryana. Now, the state government is conducting surveys of families with annual incomes of up to 1.80 lakh. Complete assistance will be given to all such families to construct houses," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

