Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was seen riding on a bicycle along with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs on Wednesday on the occasion of World car-free day.

The CM rode the bicycle from his residence to the secretariat in Chandigarh. CM Khattar said that the state will soon bring electric vehicle policy and will also provide subsidies on EVs. the Chief Minister inaugurated an exhibition of electric vehicles at the Civil Secretariat premises. The Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages had also put up a digital exhibition to create environmental awareness.

#WATCH | Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar* rides a bicycle along with his cabinet colleagues and MLAs from his residence to the secretariat in Chandigarh to observe #Worldcarfreeday pic.twitter.com/ME0dt31MJl — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

"Haryana government will soon bring electric vehicle policy and subsidy will be given on electric vehicles from the beginning. Consideration is also being given to buying electric buses," Khattar told ANI news agency.

'World Car-Free Day' being celebrated today, you should also step up by not using private vehicles for the protection of nature," Chief Minister Office said in a tweet.

He further said that for the maintenance of trees older than 75 years, a pension amount of ₹2,500 would be given per year to people in the name of the Pran Vayu Devta Pension Scheme.

"Such trees will be identified throughout the state and these will be looked after by involving local people in this scheme," he added.

Along with the Chief Minister, Agriculture Minister JP Dalal and Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma also reached Haryana Civil Secretariat by bicycle.

About World car-free day:

Every year on September 22, cities across the globe celebrate World Car-Free Day, encouraging motorists to give up their cars for a day. The event highlights the numerous benefits of going car-free to citizens—including reduced air pollution and the promotion of walking and cycling in a safer environment.

